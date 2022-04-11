Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $148.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 88.13.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 37.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of 33.46 and a 1-year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,770,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

