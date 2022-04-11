Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys New Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,990 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $218,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the third quarter worth $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.35 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

