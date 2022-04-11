Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,643 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Cognex by 22.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $75.44 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

