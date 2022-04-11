Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $254.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.