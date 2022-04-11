Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 28,357 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 587.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OneMain stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.46. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 38.58%.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.