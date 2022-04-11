Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ETR stock opened at $123.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $124.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.
In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.