Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.15

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$74.15 and last traded at C$73.44, with a volume of 39455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.52.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCI.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.08.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$37.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.53.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.