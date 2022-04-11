ROOBEE Reaches Market Cap of $7.82 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $983,990.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010657 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.69 or 0.00233374 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

