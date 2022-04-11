Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €300.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €300.00 ($329.67) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($318.68) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($351.65) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

adidas stock traded up €3.90 ($4.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €207.60 ($228.13). 635,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €217.65 and a 200 day moving average of €248.89. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($220.89).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

