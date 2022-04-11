Royal Bank of Canada Increases Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Price Target to €6.30

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITGGF remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Monday. Italgas has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

