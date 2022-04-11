Royal Bank of Canada Increases Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target to €4.75

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €4.70 ($5.11) to €4.75 ($5.16) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Snam from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snam in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.10 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snam has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.
Shares of Snam stock remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. Snam has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $6.15.
SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.
