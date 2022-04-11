Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 370

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PETS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.48) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 497.86 ($6.53).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 335.20 ($4.40) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.19.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

