Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOO. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.59) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.64) price objective on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.30) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 313.50 ($4.11).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 87.55 ($1.15) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.90 ($4.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 140.30.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

