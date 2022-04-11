Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,940 ($25.44) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s previous close.

BRBY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.89) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,960 ($25.70) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,229.17 ($29.23).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,576.50 ($20.68) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,267 ($29.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,785.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,823.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60.

In other news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.25) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($436.49). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($21.15) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($105,770.49). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622.

About Burberry Group (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.