Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $3,676,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 37.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $145.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.84.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

