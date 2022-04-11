Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $147.82

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $147.82 and last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 1385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.98.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

