RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Down 5.6%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.06. 6,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,497,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get RPC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 390.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPC by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 340,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in RPC by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 196,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 148,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.