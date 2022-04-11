RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $39,416.11 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $92.71 million and $207,491.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $39,416.11 or 0.99516538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001593 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,352 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

