RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) Trading 8.3% Higher

RTCORE Inc (OTCMKTS:PPPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

