Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.48. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

