Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at SVB Leerink

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by SVB Leerink from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $15.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $3.19 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $287.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RUBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 220.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 514.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.