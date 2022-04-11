Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,275 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 118.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 25.4% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Canada Goose stock opened at $24.25 on Monday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

