Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,364 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

BBCP opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $365.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

