Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 578.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Prothena worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Prothena by 938.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prothena by 13.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Prothena by 204.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $79.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

