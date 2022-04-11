Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,750 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of WideOpenWest worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $20.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.02. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

