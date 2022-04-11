Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Oscar Health worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $8.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,912 shares of company stock valued at $658,944.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.