Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

