Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.00. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

