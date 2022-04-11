Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $13.05 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $570.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 419,189 shares of company stock worth $3,905,095. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

