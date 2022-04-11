Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,327 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Possin purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE opened at $83.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.69. MGE Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

About MGE Energy (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

