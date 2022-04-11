Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,514 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,514 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of HealthStream worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in HealthStream by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HealthStream by 128.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

HSTM opened at $20.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.45 million, a P/E ratio of 105.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

