Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 326,518 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 326,518 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

