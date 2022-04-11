Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,083 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,083 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of CoreCivic worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 190.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $11.17 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

