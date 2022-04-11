Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,983,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $860,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.02.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FMS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($72.53) to €61.00 ($67.03) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($93.30) to €83.40 ($91.65) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($67.03) to €57.00 ($62.64) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

