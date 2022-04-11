Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in CarGurus by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 568,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 183,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $16,936,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $40.63 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,031.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,615,227. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

CarGurus Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.