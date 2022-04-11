Ryo Currency Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $5,944.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 37,288,662 coins and its circulating supply is 37,171,349 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

