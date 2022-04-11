Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after buying an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after buying an additional 101,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $36.46 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $80.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.