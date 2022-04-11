SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.50

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.40, with a volume of 25308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.42.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.84.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.