salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $456,389.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $456,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $461,564.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.58, for a total value of $486,634.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.02, for a total value of $496,846.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $488,934.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $484,955.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.79, for a total value of $494,017.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.65, for a total value of $466,095.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $195.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,374,556. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $193.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.30, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.42.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

