salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.48% of salesforce.com worth $3,701,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total transaction of $449,926.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,957 shares of company stock worth $32,039,525. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.18. 140,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,299,826. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day moving average is $247.42. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $184.44 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

