Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.36

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.36 and last traded at C$11.15, with a volume of 40695 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cormark lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 62.84.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.2198007 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,869,694.99. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Insiders sold a total of 238,500 shares of company stock worth $2,053,884 in the last 90 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

