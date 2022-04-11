Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €108.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €108.00 ($118.68) target price from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($84.62) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.27 ($81.61).

Shares of BAS stock traded up €1.01 ($1.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €51.36 ($56.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,888,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a 52-week low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($80.09). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

