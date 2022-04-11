Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($42.86) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($96.70) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($97.80) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.41 ($83.97).

Shares of HFG stock traded down €1.85 ($2.03) on Monday, hitting €39.91 ($43.86). 1,046,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. HelloFresh has a one year low of €33.41 ($36.71) and a one year high of €97.50 ($107.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.52.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

