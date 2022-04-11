Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Sapiens International also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

SPNS traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.54. 3,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sapiens International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Sapiens International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,978,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sapiens International by 87.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.