SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $380.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $393.00. Moffett Nathanson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $372.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 174.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day moving average of $338.86. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $274.60 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after acquiring an additional 72,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

