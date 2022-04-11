Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 273 ($3.56). 733,260 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 320,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 267.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £718.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

In other news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.49) per share, with a total value of £7,798.80 ($10,162.63).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Company Profile (LON:SOI)

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

