Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.61 billion.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.86.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

