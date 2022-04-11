Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm has a market cap of C$8.17 million and a PE ratio of -14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGN)
