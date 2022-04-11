Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of OVV opened at $52.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 532.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ovintiv by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

