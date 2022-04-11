Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

NYSE LHX opened at $258.03 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 28,638.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 110,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Earnings History and Estimates for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

